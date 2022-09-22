Krones (ETR:KRN) PT Set at €121.00 by UBS Group

Krones (ETR:KRN – Get Rating) received a €121.00 ($123.47) target price from research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 36.03% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Baader Bank set a €120.00 ($122.45) price target on Krones in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €110.00 ($112.24) price target on Krones in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €90.00 ($91.84) price target on Krones in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €99.00 ($101.02) price target on Krones in a research note on Monday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €129.00 ($131.63) target price on Krones in a research note on Friday, September 16th.

Krones Stock Performance

Krones stock opened at €88.95 ($90.77) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €83.70 and its 200 day moving average is €79.46. Krones has a twelve month low of €67.50 ($68.88) and a twelve month high of €99.60 ($101.63).

About Krones

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, plans, develops, and manufactures machines and lines for the production, filling, and packaging technology in Germany and internationally. It operates in two segments, Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, and Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology.

