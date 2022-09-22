Kryptomon (KMON) 1-Day Volume Tops $49,406.00

Kryptomon (KMON) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. During the last week, Kryptomon has traded up 19.2% against the dollar. One Kryptomon coin can now be bought for $0.0127 or 0.00000065 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Kryptomon has a market cap of $12.69 million and $49,406.00 worth of Kryptomon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Kryptomon alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004278 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00011032 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069573 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10636024 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Kryptomon Profile

Kryptomon was first traded on May 29th, 2021. Kryptomon’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Kryptomon is https://reddit.com/r/Kryptomon. The official website for Kryptomon is kryptomon.co. Kryptomon’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Kryptomon

According to CryptoCompare, “Kryptomon is an NFT Play-To-Earn blockchain-game, where Pokémon meets Tamagotchi and CryptoKitties. Set in the Kryptomon metaverse, community members play as ‘Trainers’ of their own individual living NFT monsters — Kryptomons.Kryptomon aims to create the next step in the evolution of crypto-gaming by using advanced blockchain technologies, digital genetics, and location-based technologies to create a living and breathing metaverse shaped by the players.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kryptomon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kryptomon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kryptomon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kryptomon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kryptomon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.