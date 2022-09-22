Kubota Co. (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) Forecasted to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $1.70 Per Share

Kubota Co. (OTCMKTS:KUBTY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for Kubota in a report released on Wednesday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Fukuhara now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.70 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.78. The consensus estimate for Kubota’s current full-year earnings is $6.22 per share.

Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.27). Kubota had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 6.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.41 billion.

KUBTY has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Kubota from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Kubota from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th.

Shares of KUBTY opened at $73.33 on Thursday. Kubota has a one year low of $72.55 and a one year high of $119.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.96. The stock has a market cap of $17.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71, a PEG ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Kubota Corporation manufactures and markets machinery and related solutions in the food, water, and environment markets in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Farm & Industrial Machinery, Water & Environment, and Other. The Farm & Industrial Machinery segment offers tractors, power tillers, combine harvesters, rice transplanters, turf equipment, utility vehicles, other agricultural machinery, implements, attachments, post-harvest machinery, vegetable production equipment, and other agricultural equipment; cooperative drying, rice seedling, and gardening facilities; rice mill plants; scales, weighing and measuring control systems, and air purifiers; engines for farming, construction, industrial machinery, and generators; and mini excavators, wheel and skid steer loaders, compact track and, and other construction machinery related products.

