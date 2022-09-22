Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Sold by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,922 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $4,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 5,934 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 16.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,778,329 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $468,873,000 after buying an additional 253,972 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,791,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 15.0% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,882 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LH shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Argus lowered Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Laboratory Co. of America to $308.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $295.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Co. of America Trading Down 0.2 %

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,576 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.40, for a total transaction of $665,638.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,600.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,576 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.40, for a total transaction of $665,638.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,600.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 32,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $8,151,474.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,245,002.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LH traded down $0.49 on Thursday, hitting $212.91. 11,463 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 594,835. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $241.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $248.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.06. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a twelve month low of $212.40 and a twelve month high of $317.17.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 12.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.13 EPS. Analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.78%.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a global life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD).

Featured Articles

