Landos Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LABP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Landos Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LABP – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 129,700 shares, a growth of 7.8% from the August 15th total of 120,300 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 109,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.
Landos Biopharma Stock Down 3.5 %
NASDAQ:LABP opened at $0.79 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.00. Landos Biopharma has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $15.90.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Landos Biopharma
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Landos Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Landos Biopharma by 119.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 42,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 23,263 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Landos Biopharma by 80.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 25,096 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Landos Biopharma by 14.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 388,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 48,232 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Landos Biopharma by 10.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 520,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 49,880 shares in the last quarter. 63.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Landos Biopharma Company Profile
Landos Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate in development include omilancor, a gut-restricted oral therapeutic candidate that targets lanthionine synthetase C-like protein 2 (LANCL2) for the treatment of ulcerative colitis (UC), Crohn's disease (CD), and eosinophilic esophagitis; NX-13, a gut-restricted oral therapeutic that targets NOD-like receptor X1 (NOD-like), a mitochondria-associated receptor associated with the modulation of inflammatory cytokines for UC and CD; and LABP-104, an orally-active and systemically bioavailable small molecule therapeutic candidate that targets LANCL2 agonist for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).
