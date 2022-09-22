Landos Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LABP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Landos Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LABP – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 129,700 shares, a growth of 7.8% from the August 15th total of 120,300 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 109,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Landos Biopharma Stock Down 3.5 %

NASDAQ:LABP opened at $0.79 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.00. Landos Biopharma has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $15.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Landos Biopharma

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Landos Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Landos Biopharma by 119.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 42,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 23,263 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Landos Biopharma by 80.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 25,096 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Landos Biopharma by 14.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 388,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 48,232 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Landos Biopharma by 10.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 520,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 49,880 shares in the last quarter. 63.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Landos Biopharma Company Profile

LABP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Landos Biopharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Landos Biopharma from $16.00 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.92.

Landos Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate in development include omilancor, a gut-restricted oral therapeutic candidate that targets lanthionine synthetase C-like protein 2 (LANCL2) for the treatment of ulcerative colitis (UC), Crohn's disease (CD), and eosinophilic esophagitis; NX-13, a gut-restricted oral therapeutic that targets NOD-like receptor X1 (NOD-like), a mitochondria-associated receptor associated with the modulation of inflammatory cytokines for UC and CD; and LABP-104, an orally-active and systemically bioavailable small molecule therapeutic candidate that targets LANCL2 agonist for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

