Lattice Token Trading 17.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days (LTX)

Lattice Token (LTX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. One Lattice Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.46 or 0.00002383 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Lattice Token has traded down 17.8% against the dollar. Lattice Token has a market capitalization of $46.09 million and approximately $657,183.00 worth of Lattice Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Lattice Token Profile

Lattice Token’s launch date was October 29th, 2020. Lattice Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Lattice Token’s official Twitter account is @LatticeExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lattice Token’s official website is lattice.exchange. Lattice Token’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5278016.

Lattice Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lattice is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform. Lattice Exchange connects all blockchain ecosystems and allows users to transfer cryptocurrency between multiple blockchain ecosystems. Lattice aims to reduce risk and friction for traders while increasing transparency and control over users' digital assets. Lattice is the crossroad for all blockchain ecosystems and a cross-chain swapping platform with DeFi rewards programs.”

