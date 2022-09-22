Laureate Education, Inc. (LAUR) to Issue Dividend of $0.83 on October 12th

Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 20th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.83 per share on Wednesday, October 12th. This represents a yield of 72.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 27th. This is a boost from Laureate Education’s previous dividend of $0.58.

Laureate Education Price Performance

Shares of LAUR stock opened at $11.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.76. Laureate Education has a one year low of $9.41 and a one year high of $19.02.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $385.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.10 million. Laureate Education had a negative return on equity of 1.12% and a net margin of 33.26%. On average, analysts expect that Laureate Education will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Laureate Education

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Laureate Education from $15.10 to $15.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in Laureate Education during the 2nd quarter worth $157,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Laureate Education during the 2nd quarter worth $165,000. Shay Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Laureate Education in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 13,226 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

Laureate Education Company Profile

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. The company offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

