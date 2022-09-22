Laureate Education, Inc. (LAUR) to Issue Dividend of $0.83 on October 12th

Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAURGet Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 20th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.83 per share on Wednesday, October 12th. This represents a yield of 72.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 27th. This is a boost from Laureate Education’s previous dividend of $0.58.

Laureate Education Price Performance

Shares of LAUR stock opened at $11.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.76. Laureate Education has a one year low of $9.41 and a one year high of $19.02.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAURGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $385.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.10 million. Laureate Education had a negative return on equity of 1.12% and a net margin of 33.26%. On average, analysts expect that Laureate Education will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Laureate Education from $15.10 to $15.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st.

Institutional Trading of Laureate Education

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in Laureate Education during the 2nd quarter worth $157,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Laureate Education during the 2nd quarter worth $165,000. Shay Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Laureate Education in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 13,226 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

Laureate Education Company Profile

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. The company offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

