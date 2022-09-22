Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. Acquires 280 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,449 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the quarter. Mohawk Industries comprises 1.0% of Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. owned 0.08% of Mohawk Industries worth $7,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHK. Shapiro Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,936,000. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,723,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,040,000 after purchasing an additional 364,085 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,039,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,161,000 after purchasing an additional 218,505 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,902,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,828,000 after purchasing an additional 211,971 shares during the period. Finally, Scopia Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP now owns 465,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,857,000 after acquiring an additional 174,789 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mohawk Industries

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.30, for a total transaction of $707,490.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,914,521.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE:MHK traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $94.17. 4,260 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 678,791. The company has a fifty day moving average of $117.87 and a 200 day moving average of $127.41. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.44 and a twelve month high of $199.37. The company has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.29 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 8.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.45 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 14.49 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MHK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut Mohawk Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Mohawk Industries from $156.00 to $129.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Mohawk Industries from $162.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Mohawk Industries to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.21.

Mohawk Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

Further Reading

