Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. Has $1.55 Million Stock Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 275.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,139 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,240 shares during the quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Peak Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 65.7% in the second quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after buying an additional 3,251 shares during the period. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the second quarter worth approximately $851,000. Finally, Waverton Investment Management Ltd increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 51,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,659,000 after purchasing an additional 10,284 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HCA traded down $4.66 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $194.18. 9,539 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,378,024. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.36. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $164.47 and a one year high of $279.02. The company has a market cap of $55.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.72.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.54. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 833.68% and a net margin of 10.83%. The firm had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.77%.

In other news, major shareholder Patricia F. Elcan bought 325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $198.66 per share, for a total transaction of $64,564.50. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 89,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,747,688.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $270.00 to $233.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group increased their price target on HCA Healthcare to $227.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $240.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.14.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

