Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. Has $2.22 Million Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 69.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,751 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,332 shares during the quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MDLZ. Burney Co. grew its position in Mondelez International by 3.3% in the first quarter. Burney Co. now owns 4,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC grew its position in Mondelez International by 0.5% in the first quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 29,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in Mondelez International by 0.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 51,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in Mondelez International by 1.4% in the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 11,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its position in Mondelez International by 5.4% in the first quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 3,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mondelez International Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $59.74. 158,013 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,713,600. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.68. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.63 and a twelve month high of $69.47.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 12.93%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on MDLZ shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on Mondelez International to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Mondelez International to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.85.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

