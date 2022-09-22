Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. Purchases New Position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. purchased a new stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 57,700 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $10,712,000. First Republic Bank accounts for 1.4% of Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in First Republic Bank by 84.3% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 306 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in First Republic Bank by 124.9% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 442 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 2,215 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

First Republic Bank Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FRC traded down $3.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $136.26. The stock had a trading volume of 9,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 834,122. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $156.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.44. First Republic Bank has a twelve month low of $133.37 and a twelve month high of $222.86. The firm has a market cap of $24.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.12.

First Republic Bank Announces Dividend

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The bank reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.11. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 27.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 28th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 27th. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 13.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised shares of First Republic Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Compass Point set a $175.00 price objective on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of First Republic Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price target on First Republic Bank from $194.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.33.

First Republic Bank Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

