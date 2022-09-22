Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. Takes Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,440 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,090,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 1,136.4% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in Autodesk in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in Autodesk by 342.9% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in Autodesk by 81.4% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 156 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp grew its position in Autodesk by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 180 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADSK traded down $3.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $189.01. 22,717 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,517,562. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $208.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $198.92. The company has a market cap of $40.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.53. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $163.20 and a 1-year high of $335.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 88.57% and a net margin of 11.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total value of $58,019.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,721.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 34,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total value of $7,109,294.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,922,370.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total value of $58,019.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,721.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ADSK. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $263.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $258.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $225.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Autodesk in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Autodesk from $285.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.90.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

