Leju (NYSE:LEJU) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Leju (NYSE:LEJU – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Leju Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE LEJU opened at $1.87 on Friday. Leju has a 12 month low of $1.77 and a 12 month high of $19.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Leju stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 40,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

About Leju

Leju Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online to offline (O2O) real estate services in the People's Republic of China. It offers real estate e-commerce, online advertising, and online listing services through its online platform, which comprises websites covering 401 cities and various mobile applications.

