Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Lifted to Overweight at KeyCorp

KeyCorp upgraded shares of Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $89.00 target price on the construction company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $60.00.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on LEN. Wedbush lowered shares of Lennar from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Lennar from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Lennar from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Lennar from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Lennar from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lennar has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $93.15.

Shares of NYSE:LEN opened at $75.92 on Monday. Lennar has a 12 month low of $62.54 and a 12 month high of $117.54. The stock has a market cap of $22.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.20, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 8.06 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 21st. The construction company reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.74. Lennar had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 14.77%. The firm had revenue of $8.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lennar will post 17.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP David M. Collins sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $1,230,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,393,324. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LEN. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Lennar by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,617,934 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,027,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614,706 shares in the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT grew its holdings in Lennar by 111.9% in the 1st quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 1,368,189 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $111,056,000 after buying an additional 722,560 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Lennar by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,897,507 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $130,340,000 after buying an additional 632,255 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lennar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,616,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 290.2% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 709,572 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,596,000 after purchasing an additional 527,735 shares in the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

