Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Hits New 52-Week Low at $13.30

Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $13.30 and last traded at $13.32, with a volume of 2400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.61.

Several research firms have recently commented on LESL. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of Leslie’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Leslie’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.22.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.42.

Leslie’s ( NASDAQ:LESL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $673.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.64 million. Leslie’s had a negative return on equity of 49.59% and a net margin of 9.74%. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Leslie’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Leslie’s by 275.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 7,353 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Leslie’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $155,000.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers pool chemicals consisting of chlorine, sanitizers, water balancers, specialty chemicals, and algae control; pool covers, including winter, solar and safety covers, leaf nets, cover reels, and cover alternatives; pool equipment, which comprise pool cleaners, pool pumps, pool filters, pool heating, and lighting; and pools, such as above ground pools, soft side pools, above ground pools liners and equipment, ladders and rails, and diving boards.

