LGT Capital Partners LTD. Acquires 30,000 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 555,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD. owned approximately 0.10% of Apollo Global Management worth $26,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in APO. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 151.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 31,006,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,922,085,000 after buying an additional 18,681,592 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 87.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,374,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,316,818,000 after acquiring an additional 17,476,830 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 160.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,715,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $974,209,000 after acquiring an additional 9,671,334 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,262,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,504,064,000 after acquiring an additional 5,958,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter worth about $353,603,000. 69.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $91.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.72.

Apollo Global Management Stock Down 2.2 %

NYSE:APO opened at $52.66 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.97 and a fifty-two week high of $81.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.98.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.04. Apollo Global Management had a negative net margin of 44.62% and a positive return on equity of 42.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently -51.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total value of $1,217,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 484,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,472,976.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 5,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.07 per share, for a total transaction of $280,350.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 29,737 shares in the company, valued at $1,667,353.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total transaction of $1,217,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 484,275 shares in the company, valued at $29,472,976.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

See Also

