LGT Capital Partners LTD. Acquires 31,000 Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) by 56.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 31,000 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD. owned about 0.10% of Advanced Drainage Systems worth $7,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 23,599 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,929,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 4.6% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,190 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A raised its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 915 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 9.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,156 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 1.4% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,443 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $142.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $158.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $135.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $119.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.00.

Advanced Drainage Systems stock opened at $131.00 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $129.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.78. The stock has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.11 and a beta of 1.45. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.81 and a fifty-two week high of $153.36.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $1.22. The firm had revenue of $914.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $849.39 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 47.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.67%.

In other news, Director Ross M. Jones sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.29, for a total transaction of $40,587,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,827,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,792,711.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Ross M. Jones sold 300,000 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.29, for a total value of $40,587,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,827,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,792,711.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian W. King sold 1,870 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.98, for a total transaction of $263,632.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $505,131.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 454,694 shares of company stock worth $62,363,942. 9.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

