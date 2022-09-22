LGT Capital Partners LTD. Boosts Stake in First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG)

LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 415,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD. owned about 0.70% of First Watch Restaurant Group worth $5,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,550,000. Shellback Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $503,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 38,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

In other First Watch Restaurant Group news, Director Michael James White sold 4,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total value of $66,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,239,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $625,148,803.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of FWRG opened at $15.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $888.56 million and a PE ratio of 214.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.66. First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.57 and a 1-year high of $25.46.

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. First Watch Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 0.75% and a net margin of 0.51%. The firm had revenue of $184.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.97 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on First Watch Restaurant Group from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on First Watch Restaurant Group from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on First Watch Restaurant Group to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on First Watch Restaurant Group from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on First Watch Restaurant Group from $15.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.68.

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name. As of September 7, 2022, it operated 445 restaurants in 28 states in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019.

