LGT Capital Partners LTD. Grows Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 88.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,335,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 626,787 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises approximately 3.3% of LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $109,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TSM. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 36,229,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,358,774,000 after acquiring an additional 723,057 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 26,188,624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,730,426,000 after purchasing an additional 251,551 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,944,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,870,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657,878 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 60.8% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 13,539,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,628,657,000 after buying an additional 5,117,716 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 8.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,366,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,289,334,000 after purchasing an additional 987,792 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TSM opened at $77.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.62. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $73.74 and a fifty-two week high of $145.00. The firm has a market cap of $400.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.99.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $18.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.68 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 40.53% and a return on equity of 33.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.458 dividend. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Cowen set a $100.00 price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.14.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

(Get Rating)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.