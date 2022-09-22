LGT Capital Partners LTD. Purchases 14,780 Shares of Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN)

LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 717,679 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,780 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s holdings in Jackson Financial were worth $19,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JXN. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 146.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 109,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,569,000 after purchasing an additional 64,841 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 1,996.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 485,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,302,000 after purchasing an additional 462,180 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Jackson Financial by 6,375.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 784,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,811,000 after buying an additional 772,284 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Jackson Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Jackson Financial by 2,252.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 20,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 19,684 shares during the period. 74.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Jackson Financial from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Jackson Financial from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Jackson Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Jackson Financial from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.20.

Insider Transactions at Jackson Financial

Jackson Financial Stock Down 1.4 %

In other news, major shareholder Plc Prudential sold 4,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $121,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,635,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,156,961. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of JXN stock opened at $31.18 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.27 and a 200-day moving average of $34.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Jackson Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.56 and a 12-month high of $47.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.49.

Jackson Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Jackson Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 3.47%.

Jackson Financial Company Profile

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides a suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and immediate payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

Featured Articles

