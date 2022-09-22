LGT Capital Partners LTD. Purchases 150,000 Shares of Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH)

LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its position in Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,600,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s holdings in Aveanna Healthcare were worth $3,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVAH. Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 15.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 3,569 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Institutional investors own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

AVAH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial cut shares of Aveanna Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Aveanna Healthcare to $2.50 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Bank of America cut shares of Aveanna Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Aveanna Healthcare to $5.50 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.30.

Shares of AVAH opened at $1.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $340.23 million, a PE ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.05 and its 200-day moving average is $2.87. Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.66 and a fifty-two week high of $9.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $442.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.81 million. Aveanna Healthcare had a negative net margin of 33.32% and a positive return on equity of 9.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

