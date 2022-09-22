Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA) Sets New 12-Month Low at $5.86

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.86 and last traded at $5.89, with a volume of 876049 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.96.

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.57 and a 200-day moving average of $6.88.

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liberty All-Star Equity Fund

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,685,006 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $14,120,000 after buying an additional 23,360 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $314,000. Commerce Bank purchased a new position in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,169,916 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $9,804,000 after purchasing an additional 173,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.63% of the company’s stock.

Liberty All Star Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc The fund is co-managed by Aristotle Capital Management, LLC, Pzena Investment Management, LLC, Delaware Investments Fund Advisers, Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP, and TCW Investment Management Company.

