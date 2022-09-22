Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA) Sets New 12-Month Low at $5.86

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.86 and last traded at $5.89, with a volume of 876049 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.96.
Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.57 and a 200-day moving average of $6.88.
Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liberty All-Star Equity Fund
Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Company Profile
Liberty All Star Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc The fund is co-managed by Aristotle Capital Management, LLC, Pzena Investment Management, LLC, Delaware Investments Fund Advisers, Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP, and TCW Investment Management Company.
Receive News & Ratings for Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty All-Star Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.