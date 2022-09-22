Lien Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $646,143.00 (LIEN)

Lien (LIEN) traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. Lien has a market cap of $646,143.00 and $193,427.00 worth of Lien was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Lien has traded 17.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Lien coin can now be bought for about $0.65 or 0.00003358 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004313 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010900 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069573 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10636024 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Lien

Lien’s genesis date was August 8th, 2020. Lien’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. Lien’s official message board is medium.com/lien-finance. The official website for Lien is lien.finance. Lien’s official Twitter account is @LienFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Lien Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Lien Protocol is the smart contract that makes the bifurcation (tranching) of ETH into a stable coin and a call option possible.Users can create, trade, and use stable coins and options created from ETH, without worrying about counterparty risk.The Lien project is completely decentralized.There are no adjustable parameters or any governance schemes that can create centralization of authority.The three core features of LIEN are Tokens (iDOL, LBT, SBT, LIEN), DEX (FairSwap), and the Lien protocol.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lien directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lien should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lien using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

