Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. decreased its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,043 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 542 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin comprises approximately 1.8% of Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $4,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Highland Private Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 10.6% during the second quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 845 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.0% during the second quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,428 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 43.6% during the second quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,975 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,647,000 after purchasing an additional 18,802 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 70.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,719 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.8% during the second quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 5,669 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $460.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $496.00 to $406.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $448.92.

Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

In other news, Director John Donovan purchased 632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $396.16 per share, for a total transaction of $250,373.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,392. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total transaction of $2,936,995.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director John Donovan bought 632 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $396.16 per share, for a total transaction of $250,373.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,392. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded up $1.27 on Thursday, reaching $421.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,026,409. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $419.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $431.56. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $324.23 and a 52-week high of $479.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.32, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.66.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.39 by ($5.23). Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 69.02% and a net margin of 7.33%. The firm had revenue of $15.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.8 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

