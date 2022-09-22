Loews (NYSE:L) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $52.25

Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $52.25 and last traded at $52.32, with a volume of 819 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $52.88.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on L shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Loews from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Loews from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st.

The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.46. The firm has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.80%.

In other Loews news, major shareholder Corp Loews bought 50,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,952,329.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 243,678,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,367,019,453.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have acquired 274,630 shares of company stock worth $10,802,190 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of L. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Loews during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Loews by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Loews in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Capital Management Associates NY purchased a new position in shares of Loews in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Loews by 131.7% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 584 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. 58.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

