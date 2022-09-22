Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Trading Down 7.3%

Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 7.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as 14.43 and last traded at 14.43. 419,693 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 24,261,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at 15.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LCID. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, R. F. Lafferty initiated coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of 30.86.

Lucid Group Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is 17.49 and its 200 day moving average price is 19.26. The firm has a market cap of $23.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.97 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 6.75, a current ratio of 7.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Lucid Group ( NASDAQ:LCID Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported -0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of -0.44 by 0.11. Lucid Group had a negative net margin of 1,030.53% and a negative return on equity of 34.45%. The firm had revenue of 97.34 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 666.7% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.31% of the company’s stock.

About Lucid Group

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

