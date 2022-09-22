Lucira Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHDX) Insider Sells $23,702.28 in Stock

Lucira Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHDX – Get Rating) insider Anthony Joseph Allen sold 17,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.39, for a total value of $23,702.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 183,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $255,227.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Lucira Health Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LHDX traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.34. 39,653 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,500. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Lucira Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.31 and a 12-month high of $9.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lucira Health

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LHDX. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lucira Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $557,000. Parian Global Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Lucira Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,583,000. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lucira Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $358,000. CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Lucira Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $196,000. Finally, Data Collective II GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lucira Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,551,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.57% of the company’s stock.

About Lucira Health

Lucira Health, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of infectious disease test kits. It develops a testing platform that produces molecular testing services. The company offers LUCIRA COVID-19 All-In-One Test Kit, a COVID-19 test kit; and develops influenza A and B viruses test kits.

