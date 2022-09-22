Lumen Technologies Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:LUMN)

Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders bought 50,208 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 123% compared to the average volume of 22,481 call options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Lumen Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 5th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Lumen Technologies from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Lumen Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

Lumen Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of LUMN stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.33. 873,031 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,103,678. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.97. Lumen Technologies has a twelve month low of $8.43 and a twelve month high of $14.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.88.

Lumen Technologies Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Lumen Technologies

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.00%. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.55%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,137,605 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,308,871,000 after acquiring an additional 2,726,090 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 97,635,941 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,100,357,000 after buying an additional 2,332,996 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,521,559 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,024,000 after purchasing an additional 417,651 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,016,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,919,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC increased its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 14,255,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,531,000 after purchasing an additional 322,419 shares in the last quarter. 79.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.