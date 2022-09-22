Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Northland Securities

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Northland Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $10.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $13.00. Northland Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.72% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on LAZR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Luminar Technologies from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Luminar Technologies from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Luminar Technologies to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Luminar Technologies from $30.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Luminar Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of LAZR opened at $9.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.89, a quick ratio of 11.44 and a current ratio of 11.60. Luminar Technologies has a twelve month low of $5.61 and a twelve month high of $23.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.65 and a beta of 1.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Austin Russell purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.87 per share, for a total transaction of $246,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,030,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,166,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In the last 90 days, insiders bought 175,000 shares of company stock worth $1,630,500. 43.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Luminar Technologies by 189.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,570,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,991,427 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Luminar Technologies by 4,481.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,488,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,600,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434,370 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Luminar Technologies by 148.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,724,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628,847 shares during the period. CQS US LLC bought a new stake in Luminar Technologies in the first quarter worth about $16,180,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Luminar Technologies in the first quarter worth about $15,317,000. 62.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Luminar Technologies

(Get Rating)

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Components. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

Featured Stories

