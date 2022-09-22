LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI Boosts Stock Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,519 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 135.5% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 760.4% during the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 111.5% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. 79.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Vertical Research cut their target price on Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.10.

Raytheon Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:RTX traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $83.60. 144,605 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,695,679. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $91.03 and its 200-day moving average is $94.67. The stock has a market cap of $123.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $79.00 and a 1-year high of $106.02.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 6.84%. The firm had revenue of $16.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

