LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI Decreases Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI decreased its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,018 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 6,903 shares during the quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in Intel were worth $5,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in Intel during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in Intel by 2,835.0% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in Intel during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Bank of America cut their price target on Intel from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $30.00 target price on Intel in a report on Friday, July 29th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Intel from $44.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.96.

Intel Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $28.15. 1,519,803 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,576,120. The firm has a market cap of $115.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.04, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.86. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $28.42 and a 52-week high of $56.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.53.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.40). Intel had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 14,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,216 shares in the company, valued at $2,614,533.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

