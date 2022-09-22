LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI Has $14.50 Million Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI cut its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 56,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 470 shares during the quarter. American Tower comprises approximately 2.1% of LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in American Tower were worth $14,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in shares of American Tower by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 19,680,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,944,107,000 after acquiring an additional 4,239,151 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,148,150,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in American Tower by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,636,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,716,237,000 after buying an additional 2,302,202 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in American Tower by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,253,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,339,235,000 after buying an additional 1,550,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in American Tower by 1,183.6% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,518,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $381,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399,946 shares in the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on AMT shares. Bank of America started coverage on American Tower in a report on Sunday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on American Tower from $282.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on American Tower from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on American Tower from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on American Tower from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.29.

In other news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total value of $38,179.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,672,516.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

AMT stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $233.68. 46,816 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,466,718. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $261.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $253.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $220.00 and a 52 week high of $294.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.80 billion, a PE ratio of 38.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.48.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.99. American Tower had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.43. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.08%.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

