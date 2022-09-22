LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI Has $3.33 Million Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,737 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $3,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. American National Bank raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 89.1% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PM. StockNews.com upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.13.

Shares of PM traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $96.29. The stock had a trading volume of 121,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,549,018. The firm has a market cap of $149.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $96.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.35. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.64 and a 52 week high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.24. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 115.36% and a net margin of 11.05%. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be paid a $1.27 dividend. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 27th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.91%.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

