LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI Has $9.38 Million Stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 273,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,172 shares during the period. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $9,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 38,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 13,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 6,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. 59.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Gold Trust Trading Down 0.1 %

IAU stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $31.71. 506,131 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,828,215. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $31.40 and a one year high of $39.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.72.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

