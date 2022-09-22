LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI Makes New $715,000 Investment in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI purchased a new position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,155 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $715,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. American National Bank increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 206.7% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 138 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 344.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 151 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 71.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Vincenzo J. Vena purchased 900 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $230.04 per share, for a total transaction of $207,036.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,803. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other FedEx news, EVP Jill Brannon sold 5,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total value of $1,331,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,922,781. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Vincenzo J. Vena acquired 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $230.04 per share, for a total transaction of $207,036.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,803. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,810 shares of company stock worth $11,199,898. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FedEx Trading Up 1.7 %

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of FedEx from $320.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com lowered shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of FedEx from $269.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of FedEx from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $258.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.30.

Shares of FDX traded up $2.58 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $155.83. 278,179 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,915,204. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $153.25 and a fifty-two week high of $266.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $217.35 and a 200-day moving average of $216.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.21.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.91 by ($0.04). FedEx had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 4.09%. The firm had revenue of $24.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.27 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. FedEx’s payout ratio is 32.17%.

FedEx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

