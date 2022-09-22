MA Private Wealth Acquires Shares of 108,528 iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

MA Private Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 108,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $10,776,000. iShares Core High Dividend ETF makes up 2.6% of MA Private Wealth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. MA Private Wealth owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Core High Dividend ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patten Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 17.4% during the first quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 5,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 18.0% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 7,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 30.5% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 13,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J2 Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 35,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,748,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $97.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,302,368. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $94.22 and a 52 week high of $110.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $102.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.09.

Further Reading

