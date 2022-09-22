MA Private Wealth Cuts Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

MA Private Wealth reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 393 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of MA Private Wealth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. MA Private Wealth’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $3,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 7,201.5% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,608,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 12,435,989 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 11.9% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,384,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,177,000 after purchasing an additional 786,683 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,958,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,847,000 after purchasing an additional 490,964 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,179,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,044,000 after purchasing an additional 75,992 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 9.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,042,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,315,000 after purchasing an additional 94,077 shares during the period.

BATS EFG traded down $0.88 on Thursday, reaching $75.68. 1,120,736 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.07. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

