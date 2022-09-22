MA Private Wealth Lowers Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

MA Private Wealth reduced its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the period. MA Private Wealth’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 15,703 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.6% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 9,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 206.2% in the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 13,486 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 9,081 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.4% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 34,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after acquiring an additional 2,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 726.0% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,891 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 2,541 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other news, EVP Ann Powell sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total value of $1,768,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,476 shares in the company, valued at $3,571,177. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 133,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total transaction of $9,550,706.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,162,798. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total transaction of $1,768,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,571,177. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 208,951 shares of company stock worth $14,911,456. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Up 1.1 %

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Atlantic Securities boosted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.36.

BMY stock traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $70.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,466,302. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $149.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.43. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $53.22 and a 12 month high of $80.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.99.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 49.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 71.76%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

