MA Private Wealth Lowers Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

MA Private Wealth lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,342 shares during the period. MA Private Wealth’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthquest Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 4,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 19,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 92,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,963,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 6,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

VIG stock traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $141.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,667,922. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $137.50 and a 52-week high of $172.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.25.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

