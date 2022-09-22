Magna Terra Minerals (CVE:MTT) Shares Down 20%

Shares of Magna Terra Minerals Inc. (CVE:MTT – Get Rating) traded down 20% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 109,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 282% from the average session volume of 28,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Magna Terra Minerals Trading Up 12.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of C$3.29 million and a PE ratio of -15.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.09.

About Magna Terra Minerals

Magna Terra Minerals Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mining properties in Canada and Argentina. It explores for gold and silver deposits. The company controls 37,000 hectares of exploration rights in the mining friendly Santa Cruz province of Argentina. It also holds interest in the Great Northern and Viking projects located in Newfoundland and Labrador; and the Cape Spencer project located in New Brunswick.

