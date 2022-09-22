MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund (NYSE:MEGI) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.11 Per Share

MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund (NYSE:MEGI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.1083 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 23rd. This is an increase from MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:MEGI opened at $14.84 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.07. MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund has a 52 week low of $14.80 and a 52 week high of $20.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MEGI. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund in the first quarter valued at about $12,184,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund by 76.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 356,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,659,000 after purchasing an additional 154,506 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund by 165.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 117,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,228,000 after buying an additional 73,183 shares during the period. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,853,000. Finally, FCA Corp TX acquired a new stake in shares of MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund during the first quarter worth about $1,172,000.

About MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund

The Fund’s investment objective is to seek a high level of total return with an emphasis on current income. There is no assurance that the Fund will achieve its investment objective. Tthe Fund invests at least 80% of its assets (net assets plus borrowings for investment purposes) in securities issued by infrastructure companies.

