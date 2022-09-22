Mammoth Resources (CVE:MTH) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.03

Mammoth Resources Corp. (CVE:MTH – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 250000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Mammoth Resources Stock Down 16.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 5.38 and a current ratio of 5.41. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.68 million and a PE ratio of -3.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.05.

About Mammoth Resources

Mammoth Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mining properties in Mexico. It holds a 100% interest in the Tenoriba property consisting of four concessions, including Mapy, Mapy 2, Mapy 3, and Fernanda covering a land package of approximately 5,333 hectares located in the Sierra Madre precious metal belt in southwestern Chihuahua State, Mexico.

