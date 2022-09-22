Marcum Wealth LLC Buys 1,939 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Marcum Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,395 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,939 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Marcum Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 91,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,872,000 after purchasing an additional 15,171 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 79.2% in the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 10,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,381,000 after purchasing an additional 4,436 shares during the period. Finally, Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,766,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

VOO stock traded down $1.47 during trading on Thursday, reaching $346.84. 267,787 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,240,274. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $334.24 and a twelve month high of $441.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $371.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $377.01.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

