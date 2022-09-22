Marcum Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 25,134 Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Marcum Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 25,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 16.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,425,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,958,000 after purchasing an additional 767,712 shares in the last quarter. ML & R Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. ML & R Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,137,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,785,000 after buying an additional 6,944 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,725,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,566,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH now owns 1,562,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,576,000 after purchasing an additional 16,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,189,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,294,000 after purchasing an additional 6,127 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $40.66. 2,367 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 236,270. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $39.32 and a 12-month high of $52.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.38.

