Marcum Wealth LLC Grows Stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,301,890 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,245 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF accounts for 7.6% of Marcum Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $50,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHA. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 109.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 93,500,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,428,193,000 after purchasing an additional 48,866,721 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 112.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,140,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,404,000 after purchasing an additional 8,543,788 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 9,332.3% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,417,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,359,981 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 118.3% during the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 9,005,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,519,000 after purchasing an additional 4,879,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 113.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,445,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,594,000 after purchasing an additional 3,961,668 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 2.2 %

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $39.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,486,891. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $37.64 and a 12-month high of $55.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.09.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

