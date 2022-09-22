Marcum Wealth LLC Has $1.43 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Marcum Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,189 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 16,639.4% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,053,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 17,945,480 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,112,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,508,325,000 after acquiring an additional 522,942 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,259,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,204,855,000 after acquiring an additional 108,796 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,692,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,123,795,000 after acquiring an additional 221,140 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,323,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $894,036,000 after acquiring an additional 292,544 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:IWD traded down $0.59 on Thursday, reaching $143.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,201,080. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $139.96 and a 1-year high of $171.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $152.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.42.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

