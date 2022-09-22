Marcum Wealth LLC Increases Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Marcum Wealth LLC grew its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,689 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 763 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Broadcom by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 34,312 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $22,832,000 after buying an additional 4,460 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,542 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,691,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 9,523 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,337,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,639,000. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of AVGO stock traded down $0.64 on Thursday, reaching $481.50. The company had a trading volume of 92,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,449,362. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $463.91 and a one year high of $677.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $521.65 and its 200 day moving average is $548.60.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.84 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 63.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.32 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 26th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be issued a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $635.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $675.33.

Broadcom Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

