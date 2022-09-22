Marcum Wealth LLC Purchases 453 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Marcum Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,353 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 27.3% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 4,464 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 4,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. American Trust lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 34.2% during the first quarter. American Trust now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,024,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2,914.0% during the first quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 1,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWS traded down $1.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $101.46. 13,341 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 609,888. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $108.72 and a 200 day moving average of $110.93. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $98.36 and a 52-week high of $124.28.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

