Marcum Wealth LLC Sells 82 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Marcum Wealth LLC lowered its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,774 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Bancorp Inc ME grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 32.4% in the second quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME now owns 2,001 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 8.0% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 11,119 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the second quarter valued at $785,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 3.2% during the second quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 53,691 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $13,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 4.0% during the second quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 33,060 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $8,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $263.00 to $259.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Atlantic Securities raised McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $245.00 to $278.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $285.00 target price on McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.04.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded down $2.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $248.87. The company had a trading volume of 100,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,339,732. The stock has a market cap of $183.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.57. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $217.68 and a one year high of $271.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $258.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $249.34.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.08. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 129.90% and a net margin of 25.77%. The firm had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.37 EPS. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total transaction of $606,075.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,654.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total transaction of $606,075.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,654.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 5,320 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $1,409,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,131 shares in the company, valued at $1,889,715. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,191 shares of company stock valued at $5,250,365. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

