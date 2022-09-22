Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,560,000 shares, a growth of 5.6% from the August 15th total of 4,320,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marriott International news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 13,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.77, for a total value of $2,220,715.99. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,295,972.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marriott International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Marriott International by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Marriott International Trading Down 5.6 %

MAR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Marriott International to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Marriott International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.71.

Marriott International stock opened at $148.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $48.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.61. Marriott International has a 1 year low of $131.01 and a 1 year high of $195.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $156.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.02.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.25. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 120.01%. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 69.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Marriott International will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is 22.68%.

About Marriott International

(Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.